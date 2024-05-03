Singular Research Comments on Data I/O Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Free Report) – Singular Research issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Data I/O in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Singular Research analyst D. Marsh anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Singular Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Singular Research also issued estimates for Data I/O’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter.

DAIO opened at $2.90 on Friday. Data I/O has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $4.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 million, a PE ratio of -57.99 and a beta of 1.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Data I/O stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 121,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.35% of Data I/O as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

