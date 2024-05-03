Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Rating Increased to Buy at Craig Hallum

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.91% from the stock’s current price.

ACLS has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $106.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.87.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson purchased 500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,713.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,105,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $37,871,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,892,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth about $40,425,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

