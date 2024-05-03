First Financial Northwest, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of First Financial Northwest in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Financial Northwest’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Financial Northwest from $15.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Financial Northwest from $14.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Northwest in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.24 million, a PE ratio of 61.55 and a beta of 0.53. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 503,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,468 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 97,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 44,952 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 94,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.58%.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

