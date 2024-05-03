Atb Cap Markets Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for TechnipFMC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.72.

Shares of FTI opened at $25.93 on Friday. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $37,976,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at $6,836,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 63,378 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 320.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,788,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $809,303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,323,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechnipFMC

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

