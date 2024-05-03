Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Standex International had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $177.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Standex International has a twelve month low of $119.14 and a twelve month high of $184.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.33%.

In related news, VP Alan J. Glass sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $247,577.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,734.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $882,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,319,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Alan J. Glass sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $247,577.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,084 shares of company stock worth $2,980,448. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SXI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Standex International from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

