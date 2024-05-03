Customers Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.72. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.50 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $60.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.37.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $36,097.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $36,097.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,904,470.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 29,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

