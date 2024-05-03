Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,140,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $108,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $98.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.80 and a 1 year high of $106.69.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.75.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

