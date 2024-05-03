Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Federal Signal Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Federal Signal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the conglomerate will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $82.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.02. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $88.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.29.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.58 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,679,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,570,000 after acquiring an additional 60,696 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 18.4% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,549,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,535,000 after buying an additional 241,282 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,615,000 after buying an additional 31,807 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Federal Signal by 156.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 945,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,479,000 after buying an additional 576,643 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,130,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

