AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

AIR opened at $64.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.90. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $73.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.43 and its 200 day moving average is $63.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.67.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. AAR had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AAR will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $465,896.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,816.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,761,142.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,281,020.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $465,896.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,816.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,747 shares of company stock worth $3,858,323 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

