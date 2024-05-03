CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives $4.02 Average PT from Brokerages

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.02.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COMM shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CommScope from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get CommScope alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on COMM

CommScope Price Performance

COMM stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86. CommScope has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $6.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. Research analysts anticipate that CommScope will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director L William Krause acquired 57,300 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $91,107.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 227,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,318.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CommScope

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in CommScope by 31.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 454,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 109,753 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 5,083.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 25,212 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in CommScope by 36.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 353,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.