CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives $4.02 Average PT from Brokerages

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.02.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on COMM shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CommScope from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
Read Our Latest Analysis on COMM
CommScope Price Performance
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. Research analysts anticipate that CommScope will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director L William Krause acquired 57,300 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $91,107.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 227,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,318.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of CommScope
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in CommScope by 31.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 454,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 109,753 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 5,083.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 25,212 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in CommScope by 36.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 353,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.
CommScope Company Profile
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CommScope
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.