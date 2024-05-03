Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.62.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Range Resources from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Range Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Range Resources from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Range Resources stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

In other Range Resources news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

