Analysts Set SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target at $21.32

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.32.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLM. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

In other SLM news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,949,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $1,785,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the third quarter worth $713,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 25.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 155,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Price Performance

NASDAQ SLM opened at $21.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.43. SLM has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $837.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.43 million. SLM had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 45.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 13.75%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

See Also

