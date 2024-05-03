Brokerages Set Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Target Price at $49.00

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MBUU. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James cut Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

In related news, insider Michael K. Hooks bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $535,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $649.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.31. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $211.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.64 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

