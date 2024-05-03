Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells $108,514.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $108,514.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,284,602.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fariborz Assaderaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,288 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $116,654.16.

On Thursday, February 29th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total transaction of $94,730.58.

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of SITM opened at $90.27 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $141.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.65 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 55.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 479.5% during the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

