Brokerages Set Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Target Price at $153.08

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.08.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $137.15 on Friday. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $221.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.38.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

