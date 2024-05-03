Analysts Set Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Target Price at $31.82

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.59.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE LUV opened at $26.41 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,926 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,383 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,743 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,055 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Free Report

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.