Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush raised Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.92. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $52.88.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 20.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 43,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,069,229.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 227,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,931,945.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 188,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $9,402,529.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 645,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,216,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 43,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,069,229.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 227,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,931,945.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,419 shares of company stock worth $18,571,413 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,317,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,723,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,915,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,821 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,574,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,160,000 after purchasing an additional 919,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,503,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,929,000 after purchasing an additional 824,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also

