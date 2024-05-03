Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.42.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOK. Barclays lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

NYSE:NOK opened at $3.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 106,769,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,152,000 after buying an additional 5,087,927 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 52,313,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,912,000 after buying an additional 9,522,186 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the third quarter valued at $12,591,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,181,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 90,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 89.2% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,179,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,600 shares during the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

