Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTI shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $131,395.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. Washington University acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,886,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 15.0% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 426,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 55,608 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTI opened at $15.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $525.17 million, a PE ratio of 58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

