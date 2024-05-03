Insider Selling: Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) COO Sells $62,908.00 in Stock

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) COO Weiting Feng sold 15,727 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $62,908.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,837,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Golden Matrix Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ GMGI opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.25.
About Golden Matrix Group
