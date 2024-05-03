InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on IHG. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

IHG stock opened at $99.34 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $65.22 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.72 and its 200-day moving average is $92.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 621.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

