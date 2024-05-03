Ball (NYSE:BALL) PT Raised to $82.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BALL. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.15.

BALL opened at $67.98 on Monday. Ball has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $71.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.55. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Ball’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Ball by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Ball by 0.7% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Ball by 0.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

