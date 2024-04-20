Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives $39.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 11,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,876 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

COLL stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 107.39%. The firm had revenue of $149.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.66 million. On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Articles

