Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SRAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.67.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SRAD

Sportradar Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SRAD stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 80.51 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $271.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 523.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.