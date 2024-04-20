Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Craig Hallum

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vuzix Price Performance

VUZI stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $78.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.86. Vuzix has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $6.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vuzix

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vuzix by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 132,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 25,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vuzix by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,267,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 87,872 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vuzix by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,167 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vuzix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Vuzix by 688.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 70,713 shares during the period. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; Vuzix Shield smart glasses; Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware and supports various ERP systems, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

