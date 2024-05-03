Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.92.

NASDAQ IMCR opened at $59.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 0.92. Immunocore has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $76.98.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 125,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 63,232 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,136,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,870,000 after acquiring an additional 90,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

