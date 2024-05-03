Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) PT Raised to $4.30

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $2.20 to $4.30 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Galiano Gold from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Galiano Gold stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. Galiano Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61.

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Galiano Gold during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Galiano Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $1,500,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Galiano Gold by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 17,089,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Galiano Gold by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 35,563,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402,496 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

