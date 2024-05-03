Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BOOT has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Williams Trading reiterated a hold rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upgraded Boot Barn from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Boot Barn stock opened at $104.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 2.15. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day moving average of $82.55.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.34 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,339 shares of company stock worth $2,413,715. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 530,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,513,000 after purchasing an additional 86,969 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $442,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

