Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Macatawa Bank in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a sell rating for the company.

NASDAQ MCBC opened at $14.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $491.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Macatawa Bank has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Macatawa Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

