CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.57.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.
CTRE opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 1.03. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $25.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a current ratio of 8.67.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 236.73%.
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
