Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $9.08 on Thursday, hitting $767.67. The company had a trading volume of 407,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $762.03 and a 200-day moving average of $669.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $414.31 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 59.28%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.95.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

