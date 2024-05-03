Head-To-Head Comparison: NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK) vs. Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB)

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) and Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NB Bancorp and Northeast Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NB Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Northeast Community Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

NB Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.36%. Northeast Community Bancorp has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.70%. Given NB Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NB Bancorp is more favorable than Northeast Community Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NB Bancorp $236.08 million 2.64 $9.82 million N/A N/A Northeast Community Bancorp $136.23 million 1.70 $46.28 million $3.23 5.09

This table compares NB Bancorp and Northeast Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Northeast Community Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares NB Bancorp and Northeast Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Northeast Community Bancorp 31.94% 16.95% 2.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.3% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of NB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Northeast Community Bancorp beats NB Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. It also invests in securities consisting of U.S. treasury and federal agency securities, government-sponsored residential mortgage-backed securities, municipal bonds, and corporate bonds. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers construction, commercial and industrial, multifamily and mixed-use real estate, non-residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations, municipal securities, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions, as well as securities of various federal agencies, and of state and municipal governments. Further, the company offers financial planning and investment advisory services; and life insurance products and fixed-rate annuities. It operates full-service branches located in Bronx, New York, Orange, Rockland, and Sullivan Counties in New York and Essex, Middlesex, and Norfolk Counties in Massachusetts; and loan production offices located in White Plains, New York, and New City counties in New York and Danvers, Massachusetts. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

