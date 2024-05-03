Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives $41.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

Several research firms recently commented on CALX. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Calix from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Calix by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Calix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Calix by 5.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in Calix by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 8,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 89.94 and a beta of 1.72. Calix has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.87.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. Calix had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

