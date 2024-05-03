Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives $41.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.33.
Several research firms recently commented on CALX. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Calix from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Calix
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix
Calix Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 89.94 and a beta of 1.72. Calix has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.87.
Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. Calix had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.
Calix Company Profile
Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Calix
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.