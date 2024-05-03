StockNews.com Lowers Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Alimera Sciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 130.90% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,355,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,349,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the third quarter worth about $1,840,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

