StockNews.com Lowers Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Alimera Sciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALIM
Alimera Sciences Stock Performance
Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 130.90% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,355,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,349,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the third quarter worth about $1,840,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Alimera Sciences
Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alimera Sciences
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.