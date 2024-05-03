Brokerages Set CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target at $19.22

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.22.

CLSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLSK

Insider Activity at CleanSpark

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $8,997,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,795,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,783,977.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $8,466,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,037,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $8,997,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,795,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,783,977.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,169,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,963,509. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,533,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,135 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth about $897,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in CleanSpark during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 905,993 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark Price Performance

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.67. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $73.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.06 million. Research analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.