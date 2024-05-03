Brokerages Set CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target at $19.22

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.22.
CLSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLSK
Insider Activity at CleanSpark
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,533,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,135 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth about $897,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in CleanSpark during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 905,993 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CleanSpark Price Performance
NASDAQ CLSK opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.67. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $24.72.
CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $73.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.06 million. Research analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CleanSpark Company Profile
CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CleanSpark
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.