IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
IGC Pharma Trading Up 2.4 %
IGC stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. IGC Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The company has a market cap of $34.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,163.24% and a negative return on equity of 110.37%.
Institutional Trading of IGC Pharma
IGC Pharma Company Profile
IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IGC Pharma
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for IGC Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGC Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.