Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives $20.34 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.34.
RF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Regions Financial
Insider Activity at Regions Financial
Institutional Trading of Regions Financial
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 637,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 159,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,283,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after buying an additional 692,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Regions Financial Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE RF opened at $19.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.18. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Regions Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.
About Regions Financial
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Regions Financial
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.