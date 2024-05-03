AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) PT Raised to $170.00 at Robert W. Baird

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ATR

AptarGroup Price Performance

AptarGroup stock opened at $145.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.57. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $111.63 and a 52-week high of $148.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.62.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $284,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,357.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $672,347.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,799.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $284,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,357.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,134 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,627. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,438,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,820,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,447,000 after purchasing an additional 225,296 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth $1,102,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.