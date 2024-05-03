Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.45 per share, with a total value of $621,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,559,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,488,000 after buying an additional 148,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,024,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,826,000 after buying an additional 916,282 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,088,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,657,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,521,000 after buying an additional 293,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $102,213,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.83. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $60.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

