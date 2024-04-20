Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of POLA stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Polar Power by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Polar Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Polar Power by 87.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Polar Power by 802.2% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.