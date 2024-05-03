Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRUS. Barclays increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $85.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.99. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $95.87.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.83. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $618.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.55 million. Analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at $150,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $569,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,530 shares of company stock worth $700,292. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 75,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,443 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 88,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

