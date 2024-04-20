Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Raised by Analyst

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for CF Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.93. The consensus estimate for CF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CF Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CF. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.47.

Shares of CF stock opened at $79.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.74. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $87.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

