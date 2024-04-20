Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Increased to $218.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $211.88.

PGR stock opened at $214.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35. Progressive has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $215.18.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,458,139. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC increased its position in Progressive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in Progressive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

