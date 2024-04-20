Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Citigroup

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on QSR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.25.

NYSE QSR opened at $71.42 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $61.77 and a one year high of $83.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 46,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $3,528,260.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,682,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 46,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $3,528,260.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,682,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $2,773,652.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,975,349.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,200 shares of company stock worth $28,828,182 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 23,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $875,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 95,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

