Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Research Coverage Started at DZ Bank

DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $116.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Enphase Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.88.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

ENPH stock opened at $106.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.85 and a 200 day moving average of $112.10. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $228.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $581,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,948,752.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $581,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,948,752.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,285 shares of company stock worth $4,054,428. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,066,846,000 after buying an additional 192,854 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,723 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,929,000 after purchasing an additional 51,092 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,314,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

