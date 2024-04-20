JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Orange from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.08.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange during the first quarter valued at $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the third quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Orange by 162.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 118.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter.
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
