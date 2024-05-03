Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $106.48 Million Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 2,745.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,835,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735,901 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.10% of United Bankshares worth $106,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in United Bankshares by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 33,812 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 18.2% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 664,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,956,000 after purchasing an additional 78,022 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,142,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,885,000 after purchasing an additional 581,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

UBSI stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.09. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.01.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $401.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.80 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.49%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

