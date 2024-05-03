Wedbush Comments on Denny’s Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Denny’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denny’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

Denny’s Stock Up 0.2 %

Denny’s stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $12.53.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $109.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.17 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $327,070.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 740,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,790.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

