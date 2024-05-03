Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) PT Lowered to $36.00 at TD Cowen

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.66% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Cohu Price Performance

Shares of COHU opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 1.54. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.46.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohu

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 3rd quarter worth $527,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cohu by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cohu by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cohu by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

