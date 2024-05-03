New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 2,265 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 454.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,216,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $171,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,293 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $274,531,000 after buying an additional 2,049,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,460,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,674,861,000 after buying an additional 1,580,681 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 518.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,274,574 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,615,483 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $53,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,508 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $44.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

